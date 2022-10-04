Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) were up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.58 and last traded at 1.56. Approximately 32,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,604,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.37.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 6.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

