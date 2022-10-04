Corbenic Partners LLC Has $32.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,750. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.