Corbenic Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corbenic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. 259,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,971. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $175.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

