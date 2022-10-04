Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Declares Dividend of $1.73

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $1.54.

CWPS stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Conwest Associates has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

