Contrasting GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 34.13% 15.19% 1.55% GrandSouth Bancorporation 27.00% 17.10% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $138.07 million 3.48 $47.17 million $5.22 9.97 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 2.98 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

51.0% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southern Missouri Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services. In addition, the company offers investing and insurance services. Further, it provides accounts and digital banking services; and debit or credit cards. Additionally, the company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposits, and retirement savings plans; and residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity, automobile, second mortgage, mobile home, and deposit-secured loans. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 48 full-service branch offices, and two limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gideon, Chaffee, Benton, Advance, Bloomfield, Essex, Rolla, Arnold, and Oakville, Missouri; Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, and Cabot, Arkansas; and Anna, Cairo, and Tamms, Illinois. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.