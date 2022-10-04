Contrasting BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 14.55% 6.07% 0.45% BayCom 21.53% 7.74% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glen Burnie Bancorp and BayCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BayCom has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and BayCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.14 million 1.91 $2.52 million $0.69 13.70 BayCom $92.88 million 2.54 $20.69 million $1.91 9.26

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayCom pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BayCom beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services that include telephone banking, online banking, bill pay, card control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 33 full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

