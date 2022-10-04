Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.62. 17,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.