ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $7.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 211,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

