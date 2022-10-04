Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 5.9 %

CFF traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.80. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$72.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

