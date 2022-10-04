Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 157,584 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rogers news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $180.42 and a one year high of $274.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.93 and a 200 day moving average of $262.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $251.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

