Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,584,000 after buying an additional 425,352 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

