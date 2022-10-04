Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

CODI traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 1,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,252. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

