Comparing PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.62 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.42 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.89%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. The company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 807 branches/service centres and 2,095 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.