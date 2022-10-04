Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 465,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,169,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Comcast has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

