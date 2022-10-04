Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 915,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,169,628. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

