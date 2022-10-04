CoinMerge Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31,550.00 (CMERGE)

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One CoinMerge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMerge has a market capitalization of $31,550.00 and $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinMerge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CoinMerge

CoinMerge was first traded on July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge. The official website for CoinMerge is www.coinmerge.io.

Buying and Selling CoinMerge

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMerge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinMerge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinMerge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinMerge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.