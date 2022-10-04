Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ CGTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,052. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
