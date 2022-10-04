Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Buys $11,160.24 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director John W. Giambalvo bought 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $11,160.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,912. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth $117,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

