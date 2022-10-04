Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Codexis Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Codexis has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $397.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.