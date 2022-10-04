Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Codexis has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $397.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

