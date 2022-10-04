Coco Swap Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COCO)

Coco Swap (COCO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Coco Swap has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coco Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Coco Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Coco Swap Coin Profile
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,820,774 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
