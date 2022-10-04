CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 128185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The company has a market cap of C$76.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
