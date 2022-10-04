Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,642. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

