Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.45. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

