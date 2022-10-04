Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Up 10.6% in September

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 29,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 428,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,829. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.