Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.21% of Citizens worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Citizens Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CIZN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.11. Citizens has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.70%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

