Citigroup Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $80.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 126,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

