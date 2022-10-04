Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. 933,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,652,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

