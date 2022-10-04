Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE C traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 307,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652,312. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

