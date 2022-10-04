CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

CI&T stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,683. CI&T has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. Analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

