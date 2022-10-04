CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of CIR stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 209,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

