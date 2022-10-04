Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.58

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 4700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Circa Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The stock has a market cap of C$16.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

Featured Articles

