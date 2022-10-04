Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58 billion-$8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

CTAS stock opened at $400.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $765,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 55.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $534,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 18.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

