Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cigna Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CI traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.91. 14,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,116. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

