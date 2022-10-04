CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFFHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 12-month low of 0.33 and a 12-month high of 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

