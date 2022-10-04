Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII traded up $5.66 on Tuesday, reaching $103.66. 10,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

