Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

D stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.18. 117,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,551. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

