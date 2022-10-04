Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 628,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,379,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

