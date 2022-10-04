Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 604,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.5 %

HON stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.42. The stock had a trading volume of 96,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $187.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

