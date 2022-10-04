Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 23.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $2,388,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Up 6.7 %

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. 33,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,444. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.