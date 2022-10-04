Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $7,264,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 44.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after buying an additional 285,786 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 173.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,183 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 802,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,217,237. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

