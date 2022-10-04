Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 7,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,627. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

