Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

