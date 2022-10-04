Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,223 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,887,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

