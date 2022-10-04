China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.9 %

CYD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 13,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,354. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

