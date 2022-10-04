China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42,400.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised China Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

