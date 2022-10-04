Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.88. 177,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,563,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,866,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,596,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,951,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 214,188 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

