Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 23,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

CHWY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 2,611,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,053. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.98 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

