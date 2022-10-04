Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $178.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.13 and a one year high of $266.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14.
