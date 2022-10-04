Chainlink One Day Trading Volume Tops $442.17 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00038021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $7.71 billion and $442.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is link.smartcontract.com. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.