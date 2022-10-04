CFX Quantum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,932.00 (CFXQ)

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. CFX Quantum has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $39,932.00 worth of CFX Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CFX Quantum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CFX Quantum has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CFX Quantum alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CFX Quantum Profile

CFX Quantum’s launch date was September 20th, 2020. CFX Quantum’s total supply is 520,050,000 coins. CFX Quantum’s official Twitter account is @CfxQuantum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CFX Quantum is token.cfxquantum.com. The Reddit community for CFX Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/CFXQuantum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CFX Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “CFXQ Token is Ethereum blockchain-based (standard ERC20), which will give each owner different possibilities for use.CFXQ will enable Token hodlers to access exclusive products, discounts, airdrops, and prizes coming from the collaboration to create the CFX Sentiment Index.The token is usable to pay for trading and performance fees in the Mobile Wallet-Exchange and also some selected products from the partners' store, including the trading tools and management of CFX Finance Ltd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFX Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFX Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CFX Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CFX Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CFX Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.